CF Montreal: “The past nineteen months have been very difficult” – Kevin Gilmore

Former CF Montreal President and CEO Kevin Gilmore has come out of his silence to talk about the rest of his career, who will become a consultant again after several turbulent months.

• Read also: CF Montreal Rating Unveiled

On Saturday, Gilmore took advantage of the New Year to post some news on his LinkedIn account. Among other things, he said he was proud of the “transformative actions we’ve taken on Earth and beyond,” but acknowledged that the arrival of the pandemic had not helped matters.

On January 22, 2019, the 50-year-old was hired by the Montreal Impact. Some decisions were criticized, including changing the logo and adopting the name “Club de Foot de Montréal” in early 2021, and there appeared to be a gulf between the city’s most ardent soccer fans and the organization.

Prior to his departure, on November 2, Gilmore had to deal with several issues involving supporters of Division 132, whose access to Stade Saputo was denied for an indefinite period.

“The past nineteen months have been very difficult and had such a huge impact that I had to get to know him and talk to him,” Gilmore explained in his letter. I will now take a step back and start working as a consultant again, going back to what I was doing for three years before the Saputo family asked me to join them in 2019 to help raise their club.”

After all, Gilmore doesn’t seem to suffer anything bad from this three-year stint with Bleu Blanc Noir. He believes the future is bright for the team, which he left after a “joint decision” with Joey Saboto. At the time of his departure, he had also cited a difficult context on a personal and family level, also due to the pandemic.

He said, “The defense of the Canadian Championship title for the club and its participation in the Champions League are clear indications of great things to come!”

Lac Saint-Jean, born in Saguenay, worked for several major entertainment and sports companies before joining Montreal Canadiens in 2011. He served as Executive Vice President and COO until June 2016.

see also