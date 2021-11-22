CFIB welcomes the extension of the moratorium on commercial assistance provided by the Government of Quebec

Business, COVID-19Advocacy (political)

MONTRAL, and November 22. 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Federation of Independent Businesses (FCEI) welcomes the extension until January 31, 2022 of the moratorium on the repayment of capital and interest related to financial assistance granted under the Assistance to Businesses in High Alert Regions (AERAM) Emergency Assistance Program for Small and Medium Enterprises (PAUPME). It was requested by CFIB in Letter to the Minister of Economy.

Quebec’s small and medium-sized businesses are still in a precarious position and are still vulnerable due to the economic constraints associated with the pandemic. In fact, half of them had not regained their normal income. It is necessary to give them more time to recover their health. By extending the moratorium on aid reimbursement, the Qubec government is showing its sensitivity to supporting businesses still negatively affected by the pandemic, comments François Vincent, Vice President of CFIB for Qubec.

CFIB also welcomes additional government assistance under PAUPME. Small and medium businesses facing a slower recovery from COVID-19 can benefit from a loan or loan guarantee of up to an additional $50,000.

The Qubec government can continue this trend and introduce more flexibility to small businesses by making payments over a longer period (10 or 15 years instead of 36 months). This would allow SMEs to take the time to rebuild themselves and regain their former vitality. Remember, they have accumulated an average of about $100,000 in debt due to COVID-19. Francois Vincent concludes that repaying extended over several years would lower monthly repayments, which would make a big difference for small businesses.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is the largest federation of small and medium businesses in the country, with 95,000 members across all industries and regions. It aims to increase the chances of success of small and medium businesses by defending their interests with governments, providing them with personal resources and offering them exclusive savings. visitfcei.caTo find out more.

Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business

These press releases may also be of interest to you Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today, as an event to bless the land on National Housing Day, Mr. Ahmed Hussain, Minister of Housing, Diversity and… VentureGlobalLNG, Inc. (VentureGlobal) today that its subsidiary, VentureGlobalCalcasieuPass, LLC (VGCP), has completed its offer for a total of $1.25 billion in 3.875% secured notes outstanding… The Minister of Higher Education Ms. Danielle McCann, along with St. Jeremy’s Deputy Mr. Yuri Chasin, today announced an investment of $2 million to develop a case file for a project… The Federation of Independent Businesses (FCEI) welcomes the extension, until January 31, 2022, of the moratorium on the payment of principal and interest related to financial assistance granted under the … The President of the Federation of Quebec Workers (FTQ), Daniel Boyer, will be available at approximately 3pm on Thursday 25 November to comment on the economic update from the Finance Minister, Rick Gerard. Although we may… BanqueScotia is proud to announce its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fourth consecutive year. On the eighth…

Statement issued on November 22, 2021 at 2:40 pm and distributed:

