CFL: Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

Sunday, August 21, 2022. 4:20 pm

VANCOUVER_BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery on his right foot, the team announced on Sunday.

Lions stated that Roark had suffered a sprain to Frank. The quarterback was injured Friday night in the 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Rogriders.

“After several consultations with Nathan and the team’s physicians, we have decided the best thing to do for him is the operation and it will be done soon,” the team said in a press release. We think it’s possible Nathan will be back at the end of the season. Michelle O’Connor will be the quarterback for Friday’s game against the Saskatchewan Rogriders. »

The 24-year-old Rourke is in his first full season as a rookie for the Lions (8-1), who are second in the Football League’s second division behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1).

The 2022 season has made Rourke’s eyes widen. Leading the Canadian Football League in passing (3,281), touchdown passes (25) and completion percentage (79.2), Rourke also has 304 yards on 39 coaches, and has scored seven majors.

He has been named the most successful Canadian Football League player for the past three weeks and five times this season.