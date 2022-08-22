Dozens of canals built by Mars

Representation and comparison of Mars Channels (1894) with an image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Tom Rowen, Eugene Antoniadi, Lowell Hess, Roy A. Gallant, HST, NASA

IN ATTIC OF SCIENCE (6/6) – Life on Mars? Yes, and even a very advanced civilization, astronomers have long thought, having seen straight structures on the surface of the Red Planet.

How are diseases born? What is in the center of the earth? What is fire? Throughout history, man has tried to explain the world to himself… and has often been wrong. Le Figaro It tells you about some of the trial and error that made science. In July 1965, the first close-up images of Mars by NASA's Mariner 4 probe definitively put an end to the decades-old controversy. Linear structures observed by many astronomers since the end of the 19th centurye The century, which was still represented on the maps NASA used to prepare the mission, was for some evidence of an advanced extraterrestrial civilization. Sadly, Mariner 4 reveals a desert world that looks as dead as the moon. No trace of channels. "The Mariner was unlucky in the end and only picked up areas full of craters, without any interesting relief"notes Pierre Lagrange, sociologist of science, research associate …