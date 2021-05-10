Fences are confined to the foot of the wall

Remparts de Québec has their backs against the wall. Although they doubled their attack output throughout the year against Chicoutimi Saguenéens on Sunday, they were unable to settle the odds in Series 3 of 5, losing 3 to 2 in the second match.

As was the case in the first game, Saggs hit early in the first period when Artemy Knyazev’s shot from the blue line found its way behind Thomas Seguin as Remparts was on a shortened penalty kick.

Unable or nearly unable to foil the Saggs defense this season, Remparts took advantage of goalkeeper Alexis Shank’s generosity to regain hope a few moments later, when Nicholas Savoy’s shot thwarted the veteran goalkeeper.

In 2 to 2 at the end of the second half, Remparts captain Thomas Caron received a third penalty kick in the match, this is a penalty kick to check back, and Remparts Pierrick Dubé got some. He seized the opportunity to score the goal that would give victory over the Blues.

It was Dobby’s fifth goal in the playoff match and 17the In 19 matches since it traded on Sags on January 25th.

“It’s an important goal in the match but for me it’s a goal like any other. It’s a series of three in five and we have to keep it simple. It looked like tonight but we can be better,” said Dobby, declining to comment on the motivation to play against his former team.

Doubt ?

One thing’s for sure, the Remparts were more compelling on a 60-minute Sunday than they were in the first game of the series. Never mind, they will face dismissal Monday evening, 7:30 PM.

“We are in a situation where we have to think in the short term. You have to go for one game and even one period at a time. In a series of three in five, the tide can turn quickly if we win the next game. I think today we were able to show our ability to play.” With them and this is important. Somewhere, we can think that we have planted some doubt in their minds. “We must now find a way to achieve the important goal that will allow us to win these matches,” said Patrick Roy.

Analysis shared by defender Savoie.

“We played a good game and realized we could be better than them sometimes. They can’t believe the streak has been won because if you keep pushing you can win.”

At Sags Camp, one ensures fences never get hit.

“We are preparing for the next game as if it was 0-0. In qualifying, you can’t think of wanting to win to end the series. You have to stay in the moment and do what you’ve done well to be successful.”

Advice to administrators

Moreover, Patrick Roy participated in many lively exchanges with officials Dominic Bedard and Simon Tarter during Sunday’s match. More added after the game.

At first, before taking a break, he replied, “I didn’t have much to say to them.” It’s funny, in qualifying it’s a time of year when the intensity should go up a little. This is true for the players as it is for the coaches of both teams. We are more intense. When you have veterans on the ice, I thought they could figure it out. Unfortunately, this was not the case. “

Covid in the bubble?

A few hours after the end of the Remparts – Sags game, QMJHL announced that Public Health was investigating a possible case of COVID-19 in Rimouski Oceanic. Its players, such as Val-d’Or Foreurs, have been placed in managerial separation and the Sunday evening scheduled match between Victoriaville Tigres and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has been postponed to 1 p.m. today.

If a positive case is confirmed in Océanic, it is not established that Val-d’Or Foreurs will be automatically disqualified from the playoffs. The team will be tested regularly and isolated, and a decision will then be made. The league still has time.

One thing is for sure, however, everyone is holding their breath.