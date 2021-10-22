CFL: The Alouettes could take first place in the Eastern Division of the Argonauts

Friday, October 22, 2021. 7:59 am

RDS and RDS live He will present the match between the Argonauts and the Alouettes starting at 7:00 PM this evening.

Tonight the Montreal Alouettes will have the opportunity to take first place in the Eastern Division of the Toronto Argonauts.

To do so, Montreal (5-4) must win by more than three points over Argos (6-3) at Percival Molson Stadium.

The two teams, who will face each other for the last time in the regular season, will try to extend their winning streak to four.

Matthew Shilts will get his second straight start as a quarterback in the absence of injured Vernon Adams Jr. The Shelts claimed their first career win last week over the Ottawa Rouge and Noires.

Shea Patterson will be Alwette’s No. 2 quarterback in the game, although the team acquired veteran Trevor Harris from the Edmonton Elks earlier this week. Harris is on the injured list for a week.

Alwett’s offense will also disqualify left goalkeeper Philip Gagnon and receiver PJ Cunningham. David Foucault will replace Gagnon on the roster, while Reggie White Jr. will do the same for Cunningham.