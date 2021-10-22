The Francophone Film Festival kicks off Friday night at CCFM

In total, 22 films as well as shorts will be shown during these two weeks.

This is the movie trafficker Directed by Caroline Monet, a Quebec of French descent and Algonquin, who will launch the festival on Friday evening at 7pm. Caroline Monet will also be present via video conference.

It’s 9:30 PM, it’s the movie night doctor, directed by Elie Wagman, which will be shown.

The program offers a demo movie, you all. that , Produced by Aboriginal Franco-Manitoban and Rhayne Vermette.

Festival coordinator Melanie Bedard explains that her favorite movie is in programming, beautiful flower, which will be shown on November 7 at 4 pm. It also draws attention to the film Lola towards the sea, which airs at 5 pm on October 23. It’s a movie that brings up the topic of substitution, which I find very important.

On November 7 at 1pm, 16 productions under 15 minutes will be given free of charge as part of the Short Film Competition.

The full festival program is available on the Cinémental . website (A new window) .

health measures

With county health rules in place, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and identification card are required to attend screenings. Wearing a mask will be mandatory when entering the room and can be removed once seated.

Unlike last year, the room will be able to accommodate participants at maximum capacity, as long as sanitary rules are respected.

For this 30th film festival, the organizers are offering a $30 pass that allows access to 5 films from the festival.