Jordan Harris contracted with TVA Sports

The Montreal Canadiens formally agreed the terms of a National League entry contract with defender Jordan Harris on Saturday.

As Le Journal reported on Friday, it’s a deal for two seasons, including the 2021-2022 campaign. Harris would earn $750,000 annually if he played in the National League and $70,000 in the MLS with Laval Rocket. This agreement also includes a $92,500 per season bonus, as well as performance bonuses that can bring in an additional $425,000 back.

Renaud Lavoie reports that Harris will join the Canadians next week.

Jordan Harris will wear No. 54! Jordan Harris will wear No. 54!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jHhWmeI5AN – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2022

A third-round pick (71 overall) from CH in 2018, Harris has spent the past four years with the Northeastern University strongmen. He collected 73 points in 129 matches. During the most recent campaign on the American University circuit, the 21-year-old scored 20 points in 39 matches. He was also named the Eastern Hockey Conference’s Best Defensive Defensive, as well as being the first All-Star Team.

Harris saw his college career come to an end on Friday when both Huskies lost 2-1 in overtime to representatives from Western Michigan University.