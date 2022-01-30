CH could send Cole Caufield back to Laval due to the upcoming break

After a solid start in the National Hockey League and a solid playoff game last season, Montreal Canadiens fans were on their way to anticipating a solid rookie season from Cole Caufield.

However, these expectations were soon abandoned.

In fact, Caufield isn’t having a good season. In 29 games this season with the Habs, Caufield has collected just one goal (obtained in the snatch against the Washington Capitals) and seven assists for a total of eight points.

Given the team’s early season setbacks as well as Cufield’s poor performance, the youngster returned to the MLS after about ten games. With Laval’s rocket, he had two goals and five assists in six matches before he was called up.

But that hasn’t changed much in Coffield’s case. In short, he really is unrecognizable compared to his amazing performance in qualifying.

The American youth is currently out of the squad as he has tested positive for COVID-19. He and Joel Jeremiah were supposed to return to Montreal today, but their flight was delayed three times, which could prevent them from playing until tomorrow because they will not be training with the team.

Doubtful Coffield and Jeremiah are playing today or tomorrow. Asked if the team would send Caufield to Laval long after the layoff and the Canadians’ farewell week, Ducharme said it was something to discuss with Hughes and Gorton. There is no plan yet, although it might be an option. Eric Engels January 29 2022

Upon hearing this news, reporters asked Dominique Ducharme if the team intended to send Caufffield to Laval given he has not played for long and that CH will be given a one-week break after Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The CH head coach responded to this as a topic he should discuss with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, and that no plan has been put in place at the moment. It remains a possible option.

Clearly another assignment at Laval wouldn’t hurt Coffield given that Habs’ season is in the water anyway. The Rocket in the full race of qualifying could very well make use of Cole Caufield’s arrival.

It will also be more positive for the young shooter to play in the AHL in order to restore his self-confidence.

In short, don’t be surprised if Coffield is sent to Laval in the coming days.

The Rockets will play three games (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) during the Canadians’ break week.

Laval plays Wednesday, Friday and Saturday before the Canadians return from the farewell week. https://t.co/yRV3wVCgBA Eric Engels January 29 2022

a lot of

– List of Oilers in practice today.

MTL morning ski oiler lines or pairs:

Ken MacDavid Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Heymann-RNH-Casian

Shore McLeod Ryan Bouchard’s nurse

Keith Jesse

Cococ Barry

Lagson Russell Skinner in the start grid – Daniel Nugent Baumann (DNBsports) January 29 2022

– To read.

The new management of Canadiens wants to update and have an advanced statistical section. But how do you build such a section, exactly, and why is it important to address it now?

Great file to read this weekend!https://t.co/s07zdyUefl Marc Antoine Godin (Magodin) January 29 2022

Yvonne Bedno comes to the defense of Dominique Ducharme. [JDM]

Ranking of NHL defenses in 5-5.

Team Defense Ranking 5v5 – Jan 29 pic.twitter.com/ziVuI8GcEU – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 29 2022

– Analysis of an upcoming big football match.