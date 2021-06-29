CH: Only one match – TVA Sports

Luke Richardson maintained that same calm after losing 5-1 in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amalie Arena.

Richardson, who has taken the torch from Dominique Ducharme behind the team bench since Game Three of the semi-final against the Vegas Golden Knights, provided a logical answer when he asked his teammate if he could keep the positive elements of this brutal defeat.

The former defender replied “We didn’t play our best game, that’s the positive. We know we can play better. Lightning took advantage of our mistakes. If we manage the disk better, create more attack, we can attack more. There is a way to get up.”

CH also faltered in his first match against the Golden Knights in a 4-1 loss at the T-Mobile Arena. For the second meeting, Ducharme and his players found the right modifications to quickly return to the series.

“It’s a chain-of-seven game,” said defender Jeff Petrie. We use the experience in Vegas. We’re going to want to find that state of mind to bounce back. We’ll watch a video of what we can correct. Our efforts have been there, but we can do a little more and we must pay special attention to changes.”

tough fights

Richardson, like Ducharme, often said he trusted his four lines. Regardless of the confrontations.

In this first game in Tampa, John Cooper was happy to send his first streak, Brayden Point’s streak with Ondrij Balat and Nikita Kucherov, against Nick Suzuki’s trio with Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield.

Kucherov (two goals, one pass) and a point (3 assists) got three points, while Balat got an assist. For Suzuki, Toffoli and Coffield, they all finished with a -3.

“There’s not much you can do other than avoiding denied permits,” Richardson replied. We can try to change the order. But you’re on the way.”

Philip Danault could not receive the main task of slowing down Triple Point. Instead, Cooper sent a unit of Yanni Gord, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Dodrow against a unit of Danault, Likunin, and Gallagher. The Tampa Bay strikers played a strong game.

Jeremiah at rest

Richardson made clear his choice to go with Jake Evans instead of Joel Jeremiah on the left wing of the fourth line.

“We made a decision with the organization. Joel was at home for a few days without skating. There were definitely nerves with the protocol and the tests. We told ourselves the best thing was to ride it on the ice to warm up, to get the circulation going. Jake played really well, it helped In the penalty kick, he framed well with Perry and Stahl and helped some puck traffic.”