CH players make the slightest mistake

The Montreal Canadiens players can only blame themselves for their failures this season.

At least that’s what the players said at a press conference on Wednesday after team training. They also stressed that the problem does not come from the plan that head coach Dominique Ducharme is proposing to his team.

“Sometimes we look for each other on the ice, but I think we have to go back to our style of play,” said David Savard. We are an efficient verification team. We have the plan, but we must implement it better. Of course we are more fragile right now. It’s up to the senior to be on call and play the right way.”

The day before, after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins – seventh in a row – Jeff Petrie mentioned that the team lacked structure.

“I don’t know what Jeff said yesterday,” said defender Ben Shearot. After the match, emotions reached a high level and we lost seven times in a row. But, we have a game plan made by Dom and we try to implement it every night.”

Brendan Gallagher and Sami Nico no longer have COVID-19

Striker Brendan Gallagher and defender Sami Nico are no longer subject to the COVID-19 protocol.

However, both men missed the day’s practice. The organization said they will gradually return to their form and will join their teammates later this week. They should have moved away from December 2.

As for striker Christian Dvorak, who has a lower body injury, the news is not good. The former Arizona wolf will be out indefinitely. His condition will be evaluated daily.

When he last was on December 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he fell awkwardly during contact with Cal Foot.

The Habs will try to limit their seven-game losing streak by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

the CH . training In today’s training:

68- Mike Hoffman 14- Nick Suzuki 71- Jake Evans

92- Jonathan Drouin 45- Laurent Dauphin 56- Jesse Yellonen

62 – Arturi Likonen 25 – Ryan Bolling 22 – Cole Caufield

55- Michael Pesetta 13- Cedric Beckett 85- Mathieu Perrault

40 – Joel Jeremiah

8. Ben Shearot 58 – David Savard

27- Alexander Romanov 26- Jeff Petrie

77- Brett Colak 43- Cal Clay

64 – Corey Scheunemann

34 – Jake Allen

35- Sam Montemboldt