Israel donates millions of doses of vaccines to African countries

The State of Israel will donate one million AstraZeneca vaccines to several African countries in the coming weeks through the global COVAX facility.

In recent months, the State of Israel has strengthened its relations with several countries on the African continent, in particular by obtaining observer status within the African Union.

The vaccines that will be distributed to nearly a quarter of the continent’s countries should help strengthen relations between Israel and these countries.

COVAX is a global vaccine delivery mechanism based in Geneva that works towards the standardized supply and equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The mechanism is the product of exceptional global cooperation, and is often the only way to obtain vaccines for many developing countries.

“The State of Israel is joining the international efforts to immunize the population who do not have vaccines. I am pleased that Israel can contribute to this effort, and be a partner in eliminating the epidemic in the world. The assistance will be developed in the areas where it is located,” Foreign Minister Yasser Lapid said in a statement. Low vaccination rate.