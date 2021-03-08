To see | Still a dubious hit in the NHL

Add the name of Eric Sirnak to the list of blows to the head victims since the start of activities in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defender was dealt a heavy blow by Chicago Black Hawk’s Connor Murphy midway through the Sunday match between the two clubs.

Watch the footage in the video above.

Après être demeuré étendu quelques minutes sur la glace, le Slovaque, qui avait la tête basse jusqu’au moment de l’impact, a été escorté à l’extérieur de la patinoire pour se soumettre au protocole de la Ligue nationale de hockey sur Pituitary stump concussion.

Murphy was sent off from a game after the crash, which came a day after Washington Capitals striker Tom Wilson was suspended for seven games for moving to the Boston Bruins’ Brandon Carlo.

The League could also crack down on Murphy in order to send a message. As for the description of Sebastian Goulet’s encounter, the head was “clearly” the point of impact in the stern path.