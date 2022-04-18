champagne. Upcoming dates for science fiction month

Case #1: You (or someone else) are using more than $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices and/or browsers at the same time →Log out of devices and/or browsers you are not using





CASE N° 2: You are browsing in private mode →Always log out before closing the browser window





CASE N° 3: You refuse cookies in your browser settings (or the update has changed your settings) →Change your browser’s cookie acceptance settings





In all cases → Clicking Continue on this device will solve the problem





What happens if I click Continue on this device?

You will be able to enjoy your account on this device and all your other devices will be logged out. You can always call it back, within $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit.





How can I see connected devices?

Go to your customer area and click on Equipment Management. If you go there after clicking Continue on this device, there should only be one.





