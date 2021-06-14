Changed iCloud Mail for Web

iCloud Mail for web app will soon get an all-new design. The version is currently being tested with some carefully selected users.

Web services and applications are software like any other software. These receive their own set of updates, for new functionality, fixes (bugs or security) and modifications the design. today is iCloud Mail For the web that’s about to be Transformation. The changes must be significant.

iCloud Mail for Web Updates

Mail client services like Gmail and Hey ho It is very popular and has its own web interface for a long time. However, if you use iCloud Mail, you probably already think that the interface can be improved, or at least updated. Good news today. According to several sources, it appears that Apple has started testing a completely new interface for iCloud Mail for the web.

Completely redesigned interface, more clear and modern

If for some reason you need to access iCloud Mail through its web interface, the screenshot above will give you a very close indication of what this new version should look like. The whole thing seems much clearer – in every sense of the word – than the current version. Some will find similarities with the interface of the latest version of the Mail app for macOS and iPadOS.

Apple has never really cared about iCloud for web, at least not for several years. It’s good to see the Cupertino company paying some attention. Perhaps the Apple brand also hopes this new, more modern interface will attract more users, not just those who already use Apple products and can access their emails through the Mail app.

The web interface still has a long way to go before it’s on par with services like Gmail or Yahoo, but this update is very welcome. At the moment, the new version is not available to all users, and it is still under testing. It should roll out widely in the coming weeks/months along with iPadOS and macOS updates. Follow !