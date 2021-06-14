Relax, but take care of your skin

The French are keen to make up for lost time due to the pandemic, but beware of prolonged exposure to the sun, dermatologists warn.

TAn eraser, a pool, the seaside … the French benefit from the gradual lifting of health restrictions associated with the Covid epidemic and … the sun.

«

People have to live, but it seems important for us to remember the advice about sun protection Luke Sulimowicz, president of the National Federation of Dermatologists and Venereologists (SNDV), notes, on the occasion of Skin Cancer Prevention and Detection Week.

Ironically,

Although everyone knows that excessive sun exposure can be harmful, very few people practically protect themselves. » in saying.

No, UV cabins don’t do that

Prepare “Not the skin in the sun, the best protection”

It is not sunscreen, it is protective clothing, do not show between noon and 4 pm, wear a hat and sunglasses ‘, summarizes the doctor.

In addition to relaxing alertness in the face of the dangers of the sun, dermatologists also fear an increase in serious cases due to delays in diagnosis and treatment, after successive bouts of confinement.

If there are no accurate statistics yet on the period of restrictions associated with Covid, the dermatologists interviewed by SNDV mention more patients who have postponed or canceled their consultations and say they are diagnosed with cancer”

In slightly more advanced stages than before.

Skin Cancer Prevention and Screening Week will be held online

Skin Cancer Prevention and Screening Week, which usually consists of offering a free examination by a dermatologist, for example to check up on a suspicious mole, should be canceled in 2020 due to the health crisis. This year, the entire process will take place online, with a website created (https://www.www.sauver-sa-peau.fr/) and dedicated accounts on social networks. They will offer awareness videos and the possibility to ask dermatologists.”

All questions related to skin cancer screening, self-examination and prevention ».

The process, which is supported by many cosmetic brands, will also be based on lessons and discussions with

influencers » Specialist in dermatology.

SNDV in particular wants to encourage the French to practice regular self-examination: “

Watch carefully his bare skin from head to toe, front and back “, if necessary using a mirror or a loved one,”

Not forgetting the inconspicuous areas: the ears, nails, soles of the feet, the spaces between the fingers, the genitals … »

What should be alerted?

Rapid appearance or change of mole or lesion Dr. Solimowicz explains. When in doubt, a dermatologist may be consulted, in-office or via tele-experience at the request of a trained general practitioner, a practice experienced in three areas that has “

It has grown exponentially since the Covid-19 epidemic ».