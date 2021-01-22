Chantal Lacroix’s daughter stuns the first time

This Thursday we got to see a file First time Dedicated to the artists Chantal Lacroix and PA Méthot. This episode was especially successful, while it offered us a lot of laughter like feelings.

Among the fun moments is the emergence of Chantal Lacroix’s daughter, Camille, 10, who played YouTubers commenting on her mother’s different looks over the years. Not all of them were happy, as we saw with Camley!

The result was completely illusory and made us laugh out loud on several occasions. The little girl apparently had energy, energy, frankness and sense of humor from her mother. Moreover, the latter was dazzled and especially proud of the obvious talents of her daughter before the camera. natural!

Did you ever have the opportunity to witness this beautiful moment on TV? Otherwise, you can pick it up on ICI Tou.tv. We recommend it to you.

In the same episode, PA Méthot lost $ 50 while crying, though he pledged with his manager that it wouldn’t happen to him. The comedian went through a whole bunch of emotions, but his amazement was complete when host Veronique Klotter brought him together with her teenage music group.

Very nice presentation was good!

We mention that Julie Snyder recently created a feeling of discomfort in her group while Chantal Lacroix was her guest.

