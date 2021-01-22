The privilege of relying on Guhle and Mysak

Laval Rocket coach Joel Bouchard certainly won’t complain about having young players with him this season.

Exceptionally, due to the pandemic, hockey players who were supposed to return to their junior training have the right to play in the Major League Soccer in 2020-2021.

By virtue of this situation, we find, in particular, the Canadian School Club of Montreal, Caiden Guhle and Jan Mysak. The two youngsters were selected by CH during the recent National Hockey League (NHL) auction.

“Whenever I get the opportunity to spend time with the youth of the organization, I see it as a privilege,” Bouchard said on Friday during his first press conference on the campaign. Hope they also see it as a privilege we can work together, and take advice to become players in the National League. The ultimate goal of our coaching team is to prepare players for the National Hockey League. “

Quebecer spoke about the importance of developing a relationship with his players. Usually in the case of young players this is done in the development camps, which did not happen in 2020-2021. So I am very pleased that this possibility becomes available in this most special year.

Experience among professionals

Bouchard also gave his impressions of the fact that some players find themselves in the reserve custody squad and are not with him in AHL.

“It’s never a good idea for a player to be in a hot seat and not play a game for long. However, it can be good for younger players, like Cal. [Fleury] Ryan Boiling would spend time with the National League players for a while, ”said one who has played more than 350 NHL matches and around 300 AHL games.