Chantal Machabe becomes Vice President of Communications at CH

The Montreal-Canadian family continued their work of rebuilding their offices on Wednesday with the appointment of journalist Chantal Machabe as vice president of communications.

The 57-year-old will thus work in “close collaboration with the Department of Hockey Operations,” as well as take an interest in “managing all communications in the sector,” we can read in the press release from Tricolor.

The person who has spent more than thirty years in the Sports Network (RDS), covering the daily activities of the team, among other things, will work under the orders of France Margaret Bélanger, Head of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH.

“She has unparalleled experience in the world of sports media in Quebec,” Canadian owner Jeff Molson wrote in a press release. Her rigor and determination have made her stand out in this environment and her extensive knowledge of the field will be an asset in meeting the challenges of this strategic location. Maintaining good communication with our supporters and members of the media is of paramount importance to us, and Chantal’s appointment will certainly help.”

“By watching Guy LaFleur’s play, I wanted to become a sports journalist,” Matchabe added. His talent and his charisma gave me such an immense passion for hockey. Inspired by Jay, I have had the privilege of having a career of over 38 years in business, including over 32 years in RDS which I am so thankful for. A new chapter is now open to me and with great pleasure I accept this new challenge.”

