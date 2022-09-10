CHARBONE announces the granting of communication options

BusinessOther financial news

Broussard, Quebec, September 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CHARBONE HYDROGNE Corporation (TSXV:CH) (coalAnnounces the granting of 2,600,000 Charbone stock options.Options) Directors, senior officers and employees. These options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Charbone Stock Option Plan. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at $0.60 per common share for a period of five years starting September 9, 2022.

about coal

Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen company based in North America. The company’s strategy is to develop modular and scalable hydrogen production facilities. By acquiring hydropower plants in the USA and Canada, Charbone intends to produce green hydrogen molecules from reliable and sustainable energy to differentiate itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words intend, anticipate, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate or other similar terms. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations, estimates or expectations of Charbone’s management regarding future results or events, based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable at the date of the statements. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unexpected factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to Charbone’s business.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, Charbone does not intend and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements..

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Regulatory Services Provider (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Dave b Benoit philo CEO and President

board of directors Chief Financial Officer Hydrogen Carbon Corporation Hydrogen Carbon Corporation Phone: +1450678-7171 Phone: +1450678-7171 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

