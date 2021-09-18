Charles Bruneau Cup: “Life changes” – Stefan Richer

55-year-old former Montreal Canadiens player Stephane Richer is now the grandfather of two girls. It was only natural for him to accept the invitation when he was offered to represent former CH players in the Charles Bruno Cup on Saturday at the IGA Stadium.

“When Réjean Houle asked me to take part in the event, I immediately agreed,” he agreed, speaking of the man who presides over the Anciens Canadiens. Life changes, I’m twice as hard [NDLR: la fille de sa conjointe a deux enfants] And I find it important to get involved in a cause, especially when it comes to children. It is a source of pride for me.”

On Saturday, Richer played the game notably by participating in the celebrity match that was played as part of this ball hockey tournament. Take the opportunity to bring smiles, especially to the young champions of the Charles Bruno Foundation. The main purpose of the event: to raise funds for research in hematology and oncology.

“We have an opportunity to give back to the community and it is the least we can give,” said Steve Beggen, another former Habs player. It’s always great to see kids with smiles and bright eyes.”

Such a day, for Richer and Beggin, inevitably takes them back to the time they visited hospitals with Canadians.

“She sets the record straight,” Beijing admits.

“We had to go wounded, uninjured. And I remember that during these visits it was sometimes used as a start, for his part,” Richer said with a laugh. Recruits were asked to sing to the children. When I was a recruit, there were about ten of us and there as Gil Dahlin sang in Swedish .

Anything That Makes Babies Smile…

Memories of 1986

As a former Canadian player, Richer did not hesitate to speak a little about the current club while coach Dominique Ducharme also made a surprise presence at the Charles Bruno Cup.

“During the last series, with guys like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, it came to remind me of fond memories of Patrick Roy, Claude Lemieux, and myself in 1986,” said Richer, who won the Stanley Cup in his first season. in the National Association. With COVID-19, the Canadian’s performance to the final was a beautiful thing for Quebecers. People in Quebec seemed to feel healthier, both physically and mentally.”

In addition to Richer, Bijen and Ducharme, on Saturday several other personalities participated in the activities surrounding the Charles Bruno Cup, which was intended to raise $500,000. Host Louis Jean, as an ambassador, was among the guests of this tournament that brought together 300 participants such as former hockey player Alain Cottier as well as Michel Goodbot, Andy Mille-Bressoir, Emile Pelodo and Hugo Giroud, among others.