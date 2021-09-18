Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is really a cheater scene | Xbox One

product Call of Duty: Vanguard It’s still scheduled for November 5, but the beta version of the game is already out and now available on Xbox and PC in Early Access. Unfortunately, cheaters actually work!

Auto Aim is already active in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision and Sledgehammer are sure to work on Call of Duty: Vanguard Since the arrival of the game’s beta, cheaters are already showing vulnerabilities although Activision has confirmed a new anti-cheat system in Warzone with the arrival of the new Vanguard card.

This new anti-cheat system is scheduled to roll out by the end of the year, but in the meantime, cheaters are already spreading as shown in the video below.

It’s good again the auto shooter we’re talking about here, with an endgame ratio of 41… It goes without saying that when you’re in one of these parts, the game is a lot less fun.

However, Activision has already banned several players in Call of Duty and Warzone in recent months, and the publisher stated last May that eliminating cheating in Call of Duty remains a key goal for it. Last June, we found out too Apex Legends players were willing to pay To access ranked games without cheating, but there is no such thing at the moment.

This is just a beta version at the moment, but it certainly does not satisfy those who find themselves in these types of games. We hope that the new anti-fraud measures at the end of the year will significantly reduce this type of fraud.