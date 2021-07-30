Charlie Lindgren is leaving the Canadians

Hockey operations chief and general manager Doug Armstrong announced Thursday that the St. Louis Blues have signed two-part, one-year contracts for goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren as well as forwards Matthew Becca and Nathan Todd.

Lindgren, 27, played three games for Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League last season, maintaining a 2-1-0 record and 2.34 goals against average.

Over the course of his career, the 6’1” and 182lb goalkeeper has also appeared in 24 regular season games for the Montreal Canadiens, setting a 10-12-2 record with a 3.00 average and average efficiency. 907.

Becca, 28, played 21 regular season games with Belleville Senators, AHL, last season, scoring 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and five minutes from penalty kicks. The 5’8”, 182-pound striker also had an assist from five games with the Ottawa Senators. In total, he played Petawawa, Ont. , Native 78 games in the National Hockey League in the regular season, and collected 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and six penalty minutes.

Previously, he participated in 44 duels with CH between 2018 and 2020.

The 25-year-old Todd played 36 regular games for Moss Manitoba last season, scoring 32 points (12 goals and 20 assists).