Chilean President Gabriel Borek will visit Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the President of Chile, Gabriel Borek, will visit Canada on June 6, 2022.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Borek will meet to advance shared priorities and address global issues. Leaders will discuss ambitious climate action, including ocean protection and pollution pricing. They will highlight their commitment to democracy, human rights and gender equality. They will also explore ways to promote meaningful dialogue with indigenous peoples, grow our economies and support the middle class. In addition, the two leaders will discuss Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the importance of working closely with partners in the Americas and around the world to hold Russia accountable and support displaced Ukrainians.

In addition, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Borek will meet with high school students to discuss youth leadership.

quotes

Canada and Chile enjoy a close relationship rooted in shared values. We are both committed to promoting democracy, human rights and gender equality. We are committed to combating climate change and promoting inclusive trade and international cooperation as a means of overcoming challenges related to peace and security. I look forward to meeting President Borek in an effort to broaden our cooperation in the Americas and on the world stage. » Right hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Highlights

Prime Minister Trudeau has spoken with President Borek twice since the latter’s election in December 2021.

Canada and Chile have enjoyed active diplomatic relations since 1941, spanning more than 80 years.

Anniversary of the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) and the Environmental and Labor Cooperation Agreements. Since the entry into force of the FTA in 1997, two-way trade in goods has nearly quadrupled. In 2021, Canada exported over $1.2 billion in goods to Chile. For their part, total imports from Chile amounted to more than 1.8 billion dollars. Canada is the second largest foreign investor in Chile. In addition to their participation in the Summit of the Americas, Canada and Chile are close partners in many regional and multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the World Trade Organization, and the Organization of American States.

The two countries also work together under the Pacific Alliance, where Canada is an observer and a candidate for associate country status. In addition, they are both committed to the Working Group for Inclusive Trade and the Global Arrangement on Trade and Gender Equality, together with New Zealand and Mexico.

Canada is the number one study destination for Chilean post-secondary students. Each year, more than 725 Chileans come to Canada with a permit granted under the International Experience Canada Program. This permit allows them to work for one year and study for up to six months in Canada.

