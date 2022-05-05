China: Foxconn factory area remodeled, iPhone 14 production under pressure

With very good quarterly results driven by the success of the iPhone 13, Apple wants to put the rubber on the iPhone 14 production. Unfortunately, as the brand seeks to run its production line at full speed for its future smartphone, the situation is fluctuating in China on the side of Foxconn, one of the major manufacturers For Apple Logistics Engineering.

After Covid-19 cases surge in Zhengzhou, The municipality has ordered a new confinement until at least Tuesday 10 May. Unfortunate timing for Foxconn, which announced a few days ago that it would boost its hiring to meet Apple’s requirements. The company announced that it would freeze its new hires.until a further notice“.

Difficulties piling up

The factory responsible for producing 60 to 80% of the world’s iPhones operates inClosed circle‘With the staff confined to the site. So According to an official spokespersonFoxconn hasIt kept its production at an unchanged level“The hiring of new chiefs in order to speed up the pace appears to have been compromised. A pebble in the shoe of Apple, which has been precisely relying on an increase in production of its iPhone 14.