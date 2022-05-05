Hurricanes win a very powerful game!

Taking advantage of the Boston Bruins’ blatant indiscipline, the Carolina Hurricanes easily dominated the series on Wednesday at Raleigh. With two Power Games goals, they secured a second win in the most number of games in the series, this time with a score of 5 to 2.

In total, the Roadbrand Amour team has benefited from no fewer than nine strength games. Sebastian Aho and Nino Neederetter hit the target remarkably in such conditions. Each time, the local candidates gave themselves a lead with three goals.

Aho and Niederreiter finished the match with two goals, while Jesper Fast was the first scorer of the match. Patrice Bergeron also scored two goals in the loss.

Ranta was kicked out

Undoubtedly the first game champion with 35 saves in a 5-1 win, Ante Raanta once again looked to the top of his game six times in under eight minutes early in the game.

However, David Pasternak went there with a gesture that provoked emotion by hitting the goalkeeper in the head when the latter tried to clear. The striker was initially sentenced to a five-minute penalty that was later reduced to two minutes upon review of the video.

Ranta left the game stunned and bloodshot. Replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, he watched the action in his first National Hockey League (NHL) playoff game at the age of 22.

Sure enough, the situation had the effect of sparking a fuel puddle. The meeting was punctuated by numerous quarrels, and a total of 46 minutes was awarded a penalty. Brad Marchand went there remarkably with an evil slash in Kochetkov.

Ranta, who was injured in the upper body, did not return to the match, and at the same time Kochetkov saved 30 relief balls. At the other end of the track, Linus Ullmark has been tested 33 times.

The series will now travel to Boston for Game 3, which takes place on Friday.