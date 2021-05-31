China is preparing to develop science and technology, with greater emphasis on self-reliance

Self-reliance and independence in science and technology

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the meeting, which was attended by about 3,000 people, that there is a need to accelerate efforts to make China a leading country in science and technology and to achieve autonomy and self-sufficiency in science and technology at higher levels.

Noting the importance of making breakthroughs in basic technologies in key areas, Xi stressed the importance of building a modern science and technology system with innovation consortia led by large advanced enterprises, supported by universities and institutions, as well as coordinated innovation entities.

He stressed the need to expedite the solution of problems within the framework of the main scientific and technological tasks, to target the most urgent and urgent problems and to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the country.

He added that basic and original research is necessary to advance new knowledge horizons.

China’s pursuit of independence in scientific innovation is reflected in its various achievements, including the Beidou satellite navigation system, space exploration, including the Moon and Mars probe, and the construction of its own space station, as well as in the Fendouzhe naval submarine. The country has also developed its own high-speed rail technologies, 5G communication technologies and artificial intelligence.

He also stressed the role of national laboratories, scientific research institutions, high-level research universities and advanced institutions in the field of science and technology, and urged them to achieve more scientific and technological achievements. Technology issues affecting the overall development and long-term interests of China.

According to Xi, it is important to make great efforts to train high-level science and technology workers with global impact, regularly support a number of innovation teams, and train more technical personnel with high-quality skills.

Innovation focused development strategy

President Xi reiterated the importance of innovation in further developing and developing the advantages of new development mentioned in China’s Fourteenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and long-term goals until 2035.

In 2016, the Chinese government set the goal of making China one of the most innovative countries by 2020 and a leader in innovation by 2030, as well as a world leader in science and technology by the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. China in 2049.

Efforts are needed to deepen reform of the science and technology system and form a basic system that supports innovation as a whole, Xi said, adding that the country should play its full role as an organizer of great scientific and technological innovation.

Xi said the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as national and strategic powers of science and technology, should play a leading role, adding that the Chinese Association for Science and Technology should take responsibility for the bridge between the government and science. And technology workers.

He urged joining efforts to deeply participate in global science and technology governance in areas such as public health and climate change, and to make Chinese science and technology more contribute to building a society with a shared future for mankind.

The Chinese president also sent greetings to science and technology workers across the country in anticipation of the National Science and Technology Workers’ Day, which will be held on May 30.

