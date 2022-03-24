CHL/Prospects Game: Shane Wright scores in a loss; Gaucher and Verreault stand out

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 10:43 PM

Shane Wright opened the scoring in the Canadian Hockey League’s prospects match, but it wasn’t enough for his team to win.

Best hope for the upcoming NHL draft scored the game’s first goal at 3:43 in the first for the Reds who lost 3-1 to the Whites on Wednesday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The #1 prospect in the upcoming NHL Draft opened the scoring by completing a pass from Danny Zhilkin.

Wright has 25 goals to 77 points in 52 games this season, including 42 points in his last 25 games.

Nathan Gaucher of Quebec Remparts and Antonin Virault of Gatineau Olympique played their cards straight on the last goal of the white shirt. Gaucher found the back of the net with a pass from Verreault at 8:23 of the third inning.

The Whites completely dominated the match. At one point in the match, the team was leading 24-5 in shots at the net.

Jake Karabella and Jäger Ferkus scored a goal and assist in the victory.

Tyler Brennan (Prince George Cougars of WHL) made three saves in less than 30 minutes of action for the white team before being comforted by Mason Beaupit (Spokane Chiefs of the WHL), who stopped the 16 shots he faced.

Ivan Zygalov (QMJHL Sherbrooke Phoenix) made 13 saves before being replaced by Reid Dyck (WHL Swift Current Broncos) midway through the second half. Dick stopped all 23 shots he encountered.

Prior to the match, the would-be youths participated in a series of physical tests, and Warren distinguished by posting a best time in the 30-meter sprint without a disc, just ahead of Gaucher. He also found himself in the top five in the 30m race with the puck.

Matthew Savoy, Winnipeg ICE’s third-placed North American skaters on Central Scouting’s mid-season list, took first place overall as he dominated no less than four of the seven friendlies. He has 28 goals to 76 points in 56 games this season.

The Reds

attackers

(86) Maxim Barbashev – Moncton Wildcats

(51) Josh Philemon – Swift Current Broncos

(11) Luca Del Bell Bellos – Mississauga Steelheads

(35) David Jewett – Sudbury Wolves

(43) Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds

(47) Hunter Hite – Barry Colts

(34) Freezer Minten – Kamloops Blazers

(23) Matthew Poitras – Storm Guelph

(3) Matthew Savoy – Winnipeg AIC

(50) Matthew Semenov – Kamloops Blazers

(1) Shane Wright Kingston Frontenac

(27) Danny Gilkin – Storm Guelph

defenders

(36) Michael Bushinger – Storm Guelph

(39) Gorrian Donovan – Hamilton Bulldogs

(42) Isaiah George London Knights

(20) Kevin Korchinsky – Seattle Thunderbirds

(15) Maverick Lamoreaux – Drummondville Voltjoers

(25) Ty Nelson – North Bay Regiment

guardians

(26G) Reid Dyck – Swift Current Broncos

(2G) Ivan Zhigalov – Sherbrooke Phoenix

white team

attackers

(19) Owen Beck – Mississauga Steelheads

(33) Jagger Ferkus – Warriors Moss Joe

(16) Nathan Gaucher – Quebec Remparts

(62) Ruslan Jizov – Knights of London

(4) Connor Jicky – Winnipeg Ice

(61) Jake Carabella – Gulf Storm

(29) Paul Ludwinsky – Kingston Frontenac

(28) Bryce McConnell Parker – Sue Greyhounds

(46) Vincennes Rohrer – Ottawa 67

(13) Matthias Sapovalev – The Soul of Saginaw

(85) Red Schaefer – Seattle Thunderbirds

(89) Olympiad Antonin Virault-Gattenau

defenders

(30) Mats Lindgren – Kamloops Blazers

(10) Tristan Luno – Gatineau Olympics

(9) Denton Matichok – Moose Joe Warriors

(5) Pavel Mentyukov – The Soul of Saginaw

(21) Owen Pickering – Swift Current Broncos

(49) Noah Warren Gatineau Olympiad

guardians

(7G) Mason Bobbitt – Spokane Heads

(1G) Tyler Brennan – Prince George the Cougar