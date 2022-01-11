Chris Weidman, representative of CH in the All-Star Game?

Stephen Stamkos, Auston Matthews, Jonathan Huberdeau and…Chris Weidman? The team revealed from the official National Hockey League (NHL) website its picks for the upcoming All-Star Game on Sunday and its selection for the Habs has something to do with surprise.

As the general vote for each squad’s captains ends on Saturday, NHL.com editors have released an updated version of their picks For the meeting to be held in Vegas on February 5th. She originally chose striker Tyler Toffoli for the Canadians and defenseman Thomas Chabot for the Ottawa Senate, but swapped those picks with Drake Paterson, not Wideman.

After a one-season stint in the Continental Hockey League (KHL), the American defender has initialed a one-season deal with CH this summer. In 22 matches, he scored two goals and collected nine points, which is good for progressing between two Habs defenders, and tied with David Savard.

Nick Suzuki would have been a logical choice for the Canadian, as he scored 19 points in 34 games. Although no player on Dominique Ducharme’s squad deserves this distinction, the NHL ensures that there is at least one representative from each team in the All-Star Game.

Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Nathan McKinnon (C), Conor McDavid (Pacific) and Matthews (Atlantic) were appointed captains in their departments on the basis of a public vote.

The NHL will announce the names of the 44 players who will participate in the All-Star Game next Thursday.