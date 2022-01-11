Variable Omicron | The situation is deteriorating in CHSLDs

The CHSLDs were not spared the Omicron wave that hit Quebec, while the situation there continued to deteriorate.

Pierre Saint Arnaud

Canadian Press

Within three days, between January 6 and 9, the number of deaths in CHSLDs attributed to the current wave rose from 61 to 80.

Meanwhile, there are now 30 CHSLDs in the red zone, at least 25% of their population has the virus, five over three days and 32 now in the orange zone. , 10 over Jan 6. . The orange area identifies institutions with active cases between 15% and 24% of the total population.

The Omicron variant was also invited to 213 other CHSLDs that had active cases, but had an incidence rate of less than 15%.

Infection rate 133%

Among those in the red, the Transitional Functional Recovery Unit (UTRF) of CHSLD Georges-Hébert in Saguenay is 133%, accommodating all 12 affected individuals. It has a capacity of nine beds. UTRF provides rehabilitation services to older adults who have been hospitalized and need to regain strength in order to go home. Unit 2 of CHSLD by George Hebert has a 47% infection rate.

Infection rates are alarming in many of these institutions. The UTRF of the Lanaudière Multifunctional Center (Unit 34) shows a rate of 94% with 16 patients out of 17 affected. Also at Lanaudière, the CHSLD des Moulins in Terrebonne shows a rate of 61% in 1is being floor and 58% on 3e floor.

The ministry’s list shows two other institutions with infection rates above 50%, CHSLD Soulanges, in Montérégie, and CHSLD Résidence Au coeur de la vie, in Saint-Jérôme, in Laurentians, which have a 53% rate.

Resume remittances

Quebec recently tightened admission rules for CHSLDs, limiting visits to one caregiver per day.

However, some hospitals have begun transferring patients to CHSLDs again, a practice strongly denounced by Party Quebecoa on Sunday, noting that such transfers largely contributed to the carnage during the first wave.

However, transferred patients undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing prior to their transfer, in order to prevent them from becoming carriers of infection in CHSLDs. Quebec also remembers that residents of CHSLDs are now vaccinated three times.