Windows 11 supports 5.25″ floppy disk drives

Windows 11 embodies the modern vision of Windows. Its engine introduces many new features, but it is difficult to forget the past and no longer provides support for old equipment.

This operating system started rolling out in October 2021. Its availability is slowly but surely improving. It is intended for all modern computers due to certain hardware requirements. Windows 11 cannot be installed on all Windows 10 PCs. Its system requirements make some of them outdated, and older ones. This choice is a rather hot topic because it pushes one side to buy while tests on the other side show that older Windows 10 PCs don’t have any particular difficulties getting them to work.

Windows 11 and 5.25 inch floppy disks

A recent video throws a little oil on the fire. It turns out that Windows 11 is quite capable of supporting very old drives. We’re talking about 5.25-inch floppy disks. Its content can be read without a problem. From a certain point of view, this is not a surprise. Support for legacy devices is essential for obvious compatibility reasons. However, this discovery is smiling because few people still use this type of storage media, especially in this format.

This video once again confirms that Windows 11 is not an exclusive operating system for new hardware. Will she relaunch the discussion about her financial requirements?