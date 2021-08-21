Cincinnati Championship | Third final in three weeks for Dabrowski and Stephanie

(Mason) Australian Ashleigh Barty defeated Czech Barbora Krejkova 6-2 6-4 in a duel for the reigning Grand Slam title on Friday and secured her place in the four Western and Southern Opens.

Barty, the tournament favorite and last month’s Wimbledon champion, will advance to her sixth semi-final this year.

She needed just 71 minutes to defeat Krijkova, the ninth seed and champion at Roland Garros in June.

Barty trailed 2-4 in the second half, but knocked out her opponent by winning the next four matches.

In the next round, Barty will face German Angelique Kerber. The latter advanced 6-4 3-3 over Petra Kvitova when she was the Czech and 11NS The seeds have spilled.

Kerber has won 14 of his last 15 matches. His only loss in that series came to Barty in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

In the evening, Switzerland’s surprise run continued Jill Teichmann when she showed compatriot Belinda Bencic (No. 10) in sets 6-3 6-2.

Before Bencic’s elimination, Tishman defeated Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the third round. She now faces Czech Karolina Pliskova (No. 5).

Pliskova trailed 4-0 in the first set when the valves opened at the expense of Spain’s Paula Padusa.

After finally winning the first set 7-5 in 66 minutes, Pliskova took advantage of Padusa’s retirement to advance to the next round. It was leading 2-0 when the Spaniard retired.

Dabrowski: The sequence continues

PHOTO AARON DOSTER, Associated Press Archives Luisa Stefani and Gabriella Dabrowski

On the women’s doubles side, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian Luisa Stefani reached the third final in as many weeks, with a 7-5, 3-6 (10-7) victory over Krezhikova and her compatriot Katerina Siniakova in a match she played in. afternoon.

Confronting the second seed in the tournament, Dabrowski and sixth seed Stephanie erased from a 1-4 deficit in the crucial tiebreak. A forehand kick by Sinyakova into the net confirmed the victory of Dabrowski and Stephanie.

Dabrowski and Stephanie only played a fourth tournament together, reaching the final at every opportunity. Last Sunday, they won the title in Montreal, a week after losing the final in San Jose.

Since the beginning of August, Dabrowski and Stephanie have been 12-1 and have now won nine straight games.

In Sunday’s final, they will face Australian duo Samantha Stosur and China’s Shuai Zhang, who defeated American Nicole Melchard and Dutchman Demi Schurz 6-3, 6-7 (5) (10-4) in tandem.