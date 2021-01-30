Cindrian Brown predicted the best singles result of her career

I am very happy of course. It means a lot to me, this score, and being able to follow the athletes I love so much Brown said in an interview with Radio Kanda Sports.

This score allows him to earn valuable points in his goal of meeting the national team standards in 2021 and obtaining his Sport Canada card; It only needs two more points. The athlete will have the opportunity to acquire it this weekend, marking the 10km classic or classic run.

Brown is optimistic he will succeed. It should be ranked 29th in either race. It is not a win. My strength One skate Says. But I’ll give everything tomorrow, for the classic, for the points I miss.

Her performance on Friday was doubly satisfactory, given that the cross-country skater was competing against members of the strong Norwegian team. The latter is back on the right track after giving up some races this season.

Teammates Catherine Stewart Jones, Shrewd Betty and Laura Locklear were ranked 36th, 59th and 66th respectively.

The day is at the right time

Cendrine Browne recently opened up about a depression she had to go through after the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. The past few years have been complicated, with a pandemic, in addition, that has hindered the training of many athletes.

She says I’m so happy, now, that I’m able to race. Few people are fortunate at the moment. When I watch what is happening at home, I feel privileged.

It is important to talk about the resources that exist [en santé mentale] And make it known. I didn’t get support from the union when I was depressed. It is important that you seek help.

May the athletes and everyone open up. This is the first step to moving past difficult times. Cendrin Brown

Although his depression is fairly recent, Brown is already seeing improvements everywhere in the support available.

In the national team, I know that there are new procedures in place. She said there are officials who follow the athletes regularly. They have to answer questionnaires about their state of mind. Just showing yourself available to them is a sign of progress.

Peaceful and dominating, the 27-year-old still has his sights set on the Beijing Olympics, which are set to start in about a year.

At the moment, we are doing pre-selection. I think I am well placed to be shortlisted. I am very confident about the next steps.

Cendrine Browne’s schedule will be busy in February. After the weekend competitions in Fallon, you’ll head to Ulricehamn, Sweden, for two races. Then she will leave this country to participate in competitions that will take her to Germany to participate in the World Championships to be held in Oberstdorf.