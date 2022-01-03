Ciotti announces that he will vote for the vaccination card – RT in French

The Democrat made it clear that he would support the bill, which was considered from January 3 in the National Assembly. “I believe in vaccines, I believe in science, and I believe that a vaccine is an essential part of protecting us,” he said.

The deputy of Les Républicains (LR) des Alpes-Maritimes, Eric Ciotti, announced on January 3 on BFMTV that he intends to vote in favor of the bill converting a health permit into a vaccine permit, which has been studied as of today in the National Assembly.

“I’m going to vote for a vaccine declaration. Why? Because I believe in vaccines, I believe in science, and I believe a vaccine is an essential component to protect us” from Covid-19, developed the Alpes-Maritimes-elected representative, who came second in the conference with the nomination of an LR presidential candidate. “I was still in the intensive care unit at CHU de Nice [le 31 décembre] And I saw how many patients were admitted who were mostly unvaccinated. It must be said, we must stop at these conspiratorial speeches.”

Against the obligation to vaccinate … but for the vaccination to pass

After being examined in the Bourbon Palace on January 3, and then in the Senate from January 5, the “Strengthening Health Crisis Management Tools” law should enter into force on January 15. If he believes that “a vaccine permit has limits,” Eric Ciutti said he wants “to be involved in everything that would promote vaccination.”

During the same interview, he nevertheless emphasized that he did not support compulsory vaccination, as it was an “assault on freedom”, and “almost impractically impractical”. Ironically, like the statements of Health Minister Olivier Veran, the deputy LR admitted, however, that the vaccination permit was “a form of obligation”.