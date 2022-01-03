sadness of youth | Quebec Magazine

With anger and sadness, many young athletes from Quebec welcomed the government measures announced a few days ago, which include a new suspension of indoor sports, including mini hockey.

• Read also: More and more teens are in emergency crisis

Quebec hockey had already made a decision two weeks ago to postpone the matches of all the associations imposed by the organization until January 10.

But with the new COVID-19 restrictions introduced on December 30 (see below), which will be in effect until further notice, the interval may be longer. On Sunday, the official report showed 15,845 new infections in Quebec.

“My son was diagnosed with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome and ADHD,” says Stephanie Dore, mother of 12-year-old Zach. He doesn’t have many friends because of his tics, rigidity, and impulsiveness.”

photo courtesy 12-year-old Zach suffers from Tourette’s syndrome and ADHD, but playing hockey allows him to be part of a group.

“Her hockey team gives her a sense of belonging to a group,” the woman from Quebec continues. Become the captain’s assistant. He suffers from a huge loss of appreciation when he no longer has hockey.”

Crying while advertising

Jake, a 10-year-old hockey player, was in tears when he learned that part of his season was still unraveling, his mother Yves-Marie Tangway explains.

At the beginning of 2021, another confinement cut short a large part of the season for young amateur athletes.

“I found it difficult to explain to him that despite the imposed measures, the vaccinations, we still have to lock ourselves up. I told him at the start of the season that it was almost impossible to get that back,” Sainte-Justine des Etchemins’ mother laments.

The daughter of Valerie Longvall suffered from depression last year. Resumption encouragement During the fall she allowed Sarah, 14, to smile again, she said.

photo courtesy Sarah, 14, found her smile again thanks to the encouragement when she resumed sports last fall.

“Since March 2020, his sport, his life and his friends have been stolen from him,” notes the Trois-Rivieres woman. She is currently angry and sad. I fear the coming weeks.”

Faced with the dismay of their young ones, parents have rolled up their sleeves to allow them to continue their favorite sport at home.

basement training room

Elise Sevier outfitted a portion of the basement of the building she lives in in Montreal so that her 10-year-old son, Yan, could continue to practice karate.

photo courtesy Yan, 10, has been forced to practice karate in the basement of his building since the new restrictions were announced.

After the new restrictions were announced, the Montreal Nord sports karate group responded quickly, she said. He organized online lessons, so that young people could continue to practice.

The design is not good luster, but we checked that Wi-Fi was working, we installed a chair, a computer, and put on a floor mat for exercises…and he can warm up! “

The new rules

(until December 31)

Suspension of indoor sports (eg club hockey), unless they are played one-on-one or one-on-one (eg, tennis or badminton).

Indoor doubles sports (tennis or badminton, in particular) is permitted among family bubble members.

Indoor facilities open at ski centers or snowmobile relays to allow people to warm up. It is forbidden to eat or drink there.

Suspension of extracurricular sports activities or programs such as Sports Studies until January 17th (possible default).

Inside: competitions and leagues are prohibited.

Abroad: competitions allowed in accordance with health protocols developed by recognized sports federations, with a maximum of 250 people (participants and spectators).

Closed gyms and recreation centers remain closed.

see also