Citizen Science: Opening the Door to Knowledge

When a citizen participates in science projects, there are many benefits, which begin by bringing that citizen closer to science. And if those projects that we talk about the most are in the environment, there are also some in the social sciences and health. In the latter cases, it opens the door to marginalized citizens or patients and can create a true ‘caring community’.

Affected science disciplines for their part will benefit from resources, knowledge, and field experience.

However, Quebec is a bit behind in this type of project compared to the rest of North America: some critics say its citizens are less crowded into the public sphere than their English-speaking ones. There will be fewer projects, but those that are are innovative and constitute research communities in the broadest sense.

To find out more, Isabelle Bourgogne talks to:

What does it bring to the patient? to the doctor? What does the sick partner consist of? How do you motivate itinerant women to participate? What knowledge will the doctor look for in these patients? How do we build a so-called ‘good’ caring community? Are each of the partners capable of committing to a modest process?

“It’s no longer just data, it’s patients.”

