Blaai responds to the rumors in a press release carried by Al-Faf

October 3, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Amid the storm that followed his exit with Stade Preistois and the rumors that preceded it, Youssef Belaili wrote a press release using the Fav channels.

This has never been heard of before. The Algerian Football Federation, which certainly defends the interests of our country, has also decided to allow one of its players, Youssef Bellali, to use its communication networks to express himself.

Just released by mutual agreement by Stade Brestois, Blayi attacked rumors of his bad behavior in Brest, which he was removing by saying “After he was beaten in violation of supporting evidence.»

The press release, which unfortunately contains some disappointing misspellings at this level of professionalism, also denies the anti-Qatar statements attributed to the 2019 African champions. The player is still in an uncomfortable position a few weeks after the truce associated with the 2022 World Cup.

