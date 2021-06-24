China will send a manned mission to Mars in 2033 – ICT News

In 2033, China intends to send a manned mission to Mars for the first time. The director of a major Chinese missile manufacturer said in the coming years that there will be more flights to the “red planet”.

China is particularly ambitious in space and has already recently succeeded in landing a robot on Mars. Manned flights to the planet are scheduled for 2033, 2035, 2037, 2041 and beyond, Wang Xiaojun of the China Academy of Launch Facilities Technology (CALT) said via video link at a conference in Russia.

The Chinese are initially considering sending robots to Mars. These will be responsible for figuring out what is the best site to create a base. They must also implement systems responsible for producing water and generating oxygen and electricity, which can then be used by humans.

Sending people to Mars is already a huge challenge, but China isn’t going to stop there. She also wants to imagine a way to recover and bring her employees back to Earth. Wang said he hopes the new technology will arrive to and from Mars in “a few hundred days.”

This month, China has already sent astronauts — called astronauts there — to a clean Earth-orbiting space station. The country also wants to set up a base on the moon and send unmanned missions to asteroids and Jupiter.

