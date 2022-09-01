Close the Facebook Gaming app

The Facebook Gaming app, which is entirely dedicated to streaming and gaming, has announced its closure after just two years of existence.

The Facebook Gaming app will officially close on October 8, just two years after it was created. It was Gothalion, a popular Twitch streamer, who broke the news by posting a screenshot taken on the Facebook Gaming app to his Twitter account.

We can clearly see in the published image that as of next October 8, the application will not be in service, both for Android and IOS users.

Translate the message that appears on the Facebook Gaming app:

After this date, the application will not work again. We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for everything you have done to create a thriving community of players and fans since the launch of this app. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook.

Despite this news, our mission to connect gamers, fans, and creators to the games they love remains unchanged, and you’ll still be able to find games, streaming devices, and groups when you visit Gaming in the great Facebook app.

As the message indicates, all streaming features will still be available on Facebook. You can use the website or the Facebook app to access it, however the app dedicated to listening to the broadcast will not be available. Facebook is still committed to developing its gaming segment, it is possible that the app did not have enough participants using it to be profitable.