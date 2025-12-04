Hauser’s Marks 45 Years With Province-Wide Customer Celebration and Renewed Focus on Community Care

DUNNVILLE, Ont. — Hauser’s Healthcare is capping off a milestone anniversary year with a province-wide Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, offering more than $10,000 in prizes and giveaways as the family-owned pharmacy group celebrates 45 years in business.

The event, taking place across all nine Hauser’s Pharmacy locations, marks the culmination of a year shaped by local partnerships, community-focused initiatives and a renewed emphasis on independent, patient-first care—an approach the company says has defined its growth since opening its first Dunnville storefront in 1980.

Founded by pharmacist Jim Hauser, the business has expanded steadily over four decades to serve families across Niagara, Hamilton, Haldimand, Norfolk, Southwestern Ontario and Muskoka. Despite that growth, the company maintains that its model still rests on the values it was built on: trust, personal service and a close connection to the communities it serves.

“We’ve always believed that a pharmacy should feel like part of your family,” says Jim Hauser, founder and retired pharmacist. “Forty-five years later, our communities have given us more support than we could have ever imagined. Today is our chance to give back.”

The business is now led by his son, Phil Hauser, a second-generation pharmacist who has overseen the company’s expansion while keeping it fully Canadian-owned and locally operated. He says the anniversary year reinforced the importance of independence in a rapidly consolidating sector.

“Being local means we can put patients—not policies or profits—first,” says Phil Hauser, owner. “This anniversary year showed just how much our communities value that difference.”

Community Impact at the Centre of the Anniversary Year

Hauser’s Healthcare used its 45th anniversary as an opportunity to formalize and expand several community initiatives. Among them was the Teddy Bear Hero program, which provides stuffed bears to emergency medical services teams to offer comfort to children and vulnerable individuals in crisis situations. The company says the initiative has helped first responders create calmer, more supportive environments in moments of distress.

The pharmacy group also launched a series of monthly health segments on CHCH Morning Live, aiming to boost patient education and equip viewers with practical tools to navigate the healthcare system. According to the company, the segments were designed to address common gaps in health literacy and broaden public access to pharmacist-led expertise.

To mark the anniversary locally, Hauser’s held regional celebrations across its nine locations, released commemorative anniversary coins and unveiled rotating giveaways throughout the year. The organization also expanded its presence through new partnerships and sponsorships that channel financial support and visibility toward community-based groups and events. Those relationships, the company says, reflect an ongoing commitment to reinvesting in the regions that have supported its growth over four decades.

Customer Appreciation Day Brings the Celebration Province-Wide

The company’s year-long anniversary campaign culminates today with Customer Appreciation Day, an event Hauser’s describes as a thank-you to its longstanding patient base. Visitors to any Hauser’s Pharmacy location can expect in-store celebrations, treats, giveaways and the chance to win dozens of prizes valued at over $10,000.

The company says the event is intended not only to recognize customer loyalty but also to reinforce the role local pharmacies play as accessible health hubs—particularly at a time when Ontario’s healthcare system continues to face staffing pressures and shifting demand.

Media Invited to Dunnville Flagship

Members of the media are invited to attend Hauser’s flagship Dunnville location for interviews, photo opportunities and on-site coverage of the day’s events. Phil Hauser is expected to be available to discuss the company’s trajectory, its family-run roots and its plans for the future as it enters its 46th year.

For Hauser’s Healthcare, the anniversary marks both a reflection on its legacy and a signal of continued focus on community-centred care. As the organization looks ahead, its leadership maintains that remaining local—and maintaining the patient-first philosophy introduced 45 years ago—will guide its next chapter.