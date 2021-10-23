Cole Caufield, so predictable? | Montreal Magazine

Always looking for a first point on his record this season, young Montreal Canadiens striker Cole Caufield will have to change his tactics if he is to find himself in the race for the Calder Cup, which was handed to the first rookie of the year. National Hockey League.

“It shouldn’t get too predictable when you stop skating,” said coach Dominique Ducharme, explaining that Coffield had tended to slow down as he entered the attacking zone since the start of the season.

He is only 20 years old, and the American is still in learning mode. Like Montreal, his start to the season was disappointing. In addition to having closed the scoring sheet in five games, he has a -4 rating. Veteran Tyler Toffoli remains the worst in this regard for Habs (-7).

Last season, Coffield played 10 regular season games with the Canadians, scoring four goals and one assist. In the playoffs, the striker earned 12 points, including four goals, in 20 matches.

Among the rookies of the National Hockey League, Finnish striker Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers is provisionally leading with four points in as many games. Trevor Zegras, seen by many as Coffield’s main opponent in Calder, was limited to one point in five games with the Anaheim Ducks.

