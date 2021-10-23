The big update to restart the game? It’s not now

In 2020, we witnessed the chaotic launch of Cyberpunk 2077. In 2021? It’s eFootball that takes over. At least with Konami’s latest ‘game’, players don’t have to pay to witness fiasco.

After announcing the discontinuation of PES (Pro Evolution Soccer), Konami announced the arrival of eFootball, a new free soccer game. As expected, the game arrived at the end of September. Unfortunately, the title of the Japanese publisher was in a terrible state.

In the face of the scale of the disaster, Konami promised the players to rectify the situation with reforms and Big update at the end of October. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer.

eFootball – No news for the holidays

Via From the eFootball Twitter account Konami announced the sad news. Expected on October 28, it won’t be a big update to try and save the game on time. The task has obviously become more complex than anticipated and the studio hopes that this extra time will allow To ensure an improved experience for all of our users.

Translation of the eFootball press release:

Thank you very much for playing eFootball 2022. We would like to inform all users that we have decided to delay the release of version 0.9.1 until the beginning of November.

We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience. We hope that the additional time it takes will allow us to ensure an improved experience for all of our users.

We will announce the date and details of repairs once confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball™ 2022.

Thank you for your patience.

Konami team

Available as of September 30, 2021 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and mobile devices, eFootball has the worst user score in Steam history. After such a difficult launch, restarting may be sensitive to Konami, especially in the face of To a successful FIFA 22 game.