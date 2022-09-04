College football: Vert & Or pulls a rabbit out of his hat

Vert & Or managed an unexpected comeback on Saturday afternoon, beating the Concordia Stingers 24 to 23, at the Université de Sherbrooke.

Lagging 19-0 in the first half, the hosts seemed to be moved by the rhetoric of their coach, Mathieu Lecombet, as they showed a completely different face afterwards.

Vert & Or quarterback Zachary Cloutier was also forced to leave the match in the third quarter with a leg injury. So it was Charles Piccard who ended the meeting and allowed his team to return to the match. He threw a touchdown pass and scored a middle finger with both legs in the third quarter.

Then, at the end of the duel, Lewis Tardive kicked from 26 yards to rule the match. His second successful attempt was in the fourth quarter. The Greens also scored a safe touchdown to close the gap.

In the first half of the game, visiting midfielder Olivier Roy and wide receiver Jaylan Greaves enjoyed and combined their efforts to score two goals. Stingers center finished his encounter with 13 passes in 22 attempts for 227 yards. He was also the victim of an objection.

The first half was disgusting for fan favorites. In total, it only allowed 243 yards to collect in this duel. Vert & Or scored just three points in his first game of 2022. Remember, Estrie couldn’t get a major against Rouge et Or of the University Laval last week.

Lack of discipline was also a major factor in the University of Sherbrooke’s failure early in the game. His players conceded 17 penalties for 155 yards, including 103 yards in the first half alone. The violations also canceled the landing upon the return of the boat and the interception of the road.

Next week, Vert & Or will host the McGill Redbirds while the Stingers will enjoy their first week of the campaign.