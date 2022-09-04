In the north, the mayor wants to register cancer for his municipality

At the Halloween Energy Recovery Plant (Nord), September 20, 2007. Philippe Huguen / Agence France-Presse

Jean-Christophe Destaylor, mayor of Halloween (different centre), in the North, is concerned. In this city with a population of 22,000 people A resident of Lille and the Belgian border, she is not the only one. Before him, a gastroenterologist stirred heaven and earth for so long that health authorities considered the consequences of thirty-one years of dioxin discharges by the old household waste incinerator located at the entrance to the city.

In his practice, between 2003 and 2005, Dr. Jean Lefevre observed a number of “Abnormally high” crabs among his patients who live in Halloween, Ronk and Nouvelle-en-Verean, two neighboring towns, “Especially in young women, without exposure to genetic factors or risky behavior”. The closure of the old incinerator in 2002 was still in people’s minds. Four years ago, Danone discovered dioxins in cow’s milk purchased from breeders on Halloween. Sixteen heads of cattle had to be slaughtered. The scenario that was repeated at the end of 2001. The new fees led the authorities to ban the marketing of vegetables grown in the region, as well as the marketing of milk and eggs.

Read also: This article is reserved for our subscribers Decreased male fertility: A new study indicates the impact of daily pollutants on lower sperm quality

Equipped with smoke filtration systems and analyzes for dioxin releases within regulatory limits, the new incinerator for the Energy Recovery Center was launched the following year, in 2003, and theoretically had everything to reassure residents after such a shock. But, on Halloween, we’re always wary of smoke.

“Stop eating local products”

Because he was regularly questioned about cancer cases in his town, Jean-Christophe Destaylor called for an epidemiological study to be carried out and a cancer registry opened. appreciate it “Only a reliable statistical tool can confirm or invalidate our concerns” He talks about fifty cases “For those who have questions about its nature, as well as the young age of patients”. He also asks about breast milk tests “Because there has been no information about her for twenty years.” ! In early August, he wrote to the Regional Health Agency (ARS) “In order to determine whether our cancer rates are higher than anywhere else.”.

Dioxins, classified as carcinogens, are persistent organic pollutants in the environment. They are produced during combustion processes, accumulate in the food chain and are included in the World Health Organization’s list of chemical compounds of paramount importance. “So I didn’t understand that Halloween was not included in the national study on the occurrence of crabs near burning plants launched by the Institute for Health Watch in 2005”And the Dr. Lefevre is still surprised.

You have 49.65% of this article to read. The following is for subscribers only.