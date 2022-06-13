Comedian John Mulaney in Moncton in November

Two Emmy Award-winning comedian and comedian John Mulaney will present his show from scratch at the Avenir Center in Moncton on November 5.

a tour John Mulaney: From Scratch It sold out across North America, from Madison Square Gardens to the Hollywood Bowl, and continues to add shows, including eight more across Canada.

In 2018, John Mulaney toured the United States with this tour adorable babywhich was sold out, later aired as a special on Netflix and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Show.

John Mulaney was asked to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008. He also wrote, among other things, for the series big mouth From Netflix, where he gave his voice to the character of Andrew. In December 2019, Special Class John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch, which was critically acclaimed and an Emmy nominated, debuted on Netflix. He was also successful on Broadway Oh welcome to Broadway.

Tickets for the Moncton show will be available to the public starting Friday, June 17th at 10am.