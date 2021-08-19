Compulsory vaccination in Collège La Cité

In an email sent to staff and students, management explains that this decision was made based on recommendations from public health in the face of the rise of the delta variable.

The vaccination requirement will matter Students, full-time and part-time employees, clients, entrepreneurs and visitors who wish to come to one of the College La Cite campuses President and CEO, Lise Bourgeois, said in this email that ICI Ottawa-Gatineau has obtained a copy.

You have not yet finished running and performing this procedure. A transition period ending October 31, 2021 is planned to allow those who have not yet received two doses of the vaccine to do so. , indicates the message.

Moreover, the big majority The department adds that learning activities will remain virtual during the quarter. Only face-to-face courses will be offered.

The move comes the day after the Ontario government announced that it would require high-risk settings, including post-secondary institutions, to adopt vaccination policies.

Algonquin College also made vaccination mandatory on Wednesday to reach its Ottawa campus, Perth Based on Pembroke. As of September 7, you’ll need a dose to go. This requirement will be reduced to two doses on October 12.

Algonquin and Lacy Colleges are following in the footsteps of the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, which last week announced their intention to require proof of immunization.

With information from Mathieu Nadon and CBC