Conférence Xbox du 26 mars 17h: surprises, Xbox Game Pass et STALKER 2! | Xbox One

While Nintendo and Sony recently took the floor to announce games and bring news of their productions into the works, Microsoft has been slow to reveal its plans. However, announcements for the past few days have been numerous, but on March 26th the focus will be on the upcoming games.

Xbox Conferencing on Twitch with Indie Games and Xbox Game Pass

More than twenty Xbox exclusive games in 2021 Already listed but few of them have a stable release date yet. Jason Ronald claimed that the Xbox games planned for 2021 did not Not yet announcedAnd this conference will be an opportunity to lift the veil of some of them!

The event was called / twitchgaming Showcase: ID @ Xbox, no less. As its name suggests, it will air on the Twitch platform and spotlight indie games. In total, more than 100 games developed by an independent company will be mentioned and we imagine Microsoft will book another event for later dedicated to games from its studios.

What? Twitchgaming Offer ID @ Xbox

Twitchgaming Offer ID @ Xbox when ? Friday, March 26 at 5 pm France time

Friday, March 26 at 5 pm France time Or? On Twitch, watch the live broadcast on Xboxygen!

What is the plan for this conference?

100 games will be presented in one way or another

25 games that will get you a new trailer and / or new gameplay

New indie games will be announced on Xbox and / or Xbox Game Pass

Among the games that will be presented, there are six games already guaranteed: STALKER 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, and Exo One.

Among the surprise games, at least four new games will be revealed as we are already guaranteed new titles from DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital and Dear Villagers at this event.

See you March 26th live on Xboxygen to discover all new features!