Doctors and epidemiologists are satisfied with the re-containment

Are these measures sufficient to put an end to the deteriorating health situation? Thursday, as France faces a new boom in Coronavirus pandemic, first Minister Jan Castex Advertise Create a new four-week containment In 16 provinces, including Ile-de-France. In the program, in particular: it is allowed to stroll only “within a 10-kilometer radius” around the house, with a certificate, but “without any time limit.” Is it enough to get out of this third wave? Europe 1 has contacted several professionals, and they welcome the content of these new measures in any case.

Dominic Costagliola, an epidemiologist at Inserm, says he was “pleasantly surprised by the serious measures taken.” “I was afraid that we would take measures that are unlikely to have an impact given what we have seen of the impact of the weekend lockdowns on the relevant departments, but there, the measures are more important.” In conclusion: “I think it is likely to have an impact.”

The role of validator

By drastically reducing mixing between the population, the circulation of the virus should decrease in the coming weeks. The travel certificate, which has come back, should serve as a reminder of the very delicate epidemiological situation, explains Benjamin Davido, an infectious disease specialist at Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garsh. “Having to travel with a testimony and remembering daily that the health situation requires you to reduce your contacts will, in my opinion, have a very strong impact on the main sources of pollution,” he said.

Patrick Goldstein, President of Samu du Nord, laments the existence of a “tendency to oppose doctors who are” ayatollahs “to imprisonment against a civil society that wants to continue to breathe and live.” Doctors, nurses, and nurses recall, “They are citizens like everyone else, so they will be punished like everyone else.”

‘The last big effort’

Today, this confinement may be more difficult than some of us imagine, which means that we are in a happy environment, “continues Patrick Goldstein, calling for” preservation of hope. ” “I am deeply convinced that this is the last major effort that a portion of the French have requested. The light is already there, at the end of the tunnel, and it is probably in the summer.”

The only downside, according to specialists, is that the procedures for telecommuting and catering in companies are not broad enough.