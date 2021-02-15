Consomac: Apple Watch reservation mode: watchOS 7.3.1 available

A small software update is available tonight for the Apple Watch: it’s watchOS 7.3.1, a minor update for watchOS 7.3.2 Update Aiming to fix some bugs. Apple isn’t providing all the details but determines that this new version of watchOS fixes an issue that prevents the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE from recharging once inserted. Booking mode.

Apple took advantage of this update to launch Page dedicated to this error in reservation mode And invite affected users to contact customer service if the problem persists after installing watchOS 7.3.1. If the update wasn’t enough, Apple might offer a free replacement or repair.

To install watchOS 7.3.1 on your Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, in the My Watch tab> General> Software Update. Both devices must be connected to Wi-Fi to initiate the update and Apple Watch battery should be above 50%. Your Apple Watch should still be charging on its charger during the update.