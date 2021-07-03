Facebook introduces Ubisoft mobile games

Along with cloud gaming platforms Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and even Nvidia FeForce NOW, Facebook is still calling for a “different” approach with its Facebook Gaming service, which focuses on small mobile games. The catalog of this streaming gaming platform has just been enriched by mobile games from the famous publisher Ubisoft with games like “Assassin’s Creed Rebellion”, “Hungry Shark Evolution” and “Hungry Dragon”.
Jason Rubin, Facebook’s vice president of gaming, said other titles, such as “Mighty Quest” and “Trials Frontier,” will be added to the catalog in the coming months. Blog post Announcing the evolution of the platform. Available since last October, and it’s currently limited to Android.
Availability on iOS is not impossible
“We do not create a separate service, do not charge subscription fees, and do not attempt to replace consoles, computers or mobile phones,” the manager explains. “For us, cloud streaming is a way to provide instant access to games, whatever device you’re using, and wherever you want to play,” he adds, explaining that Facebook Gaming is now available to more than 98% of the US population. It will achieve 100% coverage in the fall. Claiming to visit more than 1.5 million people each month, Facebook’s cloud gaming service has begun expanding into Canada and Mexico. It will arrive in Europe at the beginning of 2022, the social network announced.
Facebook, which now announces that it now offers 25+ games on Facebook Gaming, is not going to give up on offering its cloud gaming service also on iOS in the near future. But, due to Apple’s restrictions, which make it difficult to provide cloud gaming service directly on the App Store, it is likely that the solution that Facebook Gaming will adopt will be the same as that of its competitors, namely through the Safari web browser.
